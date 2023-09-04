100 acres scorched in northwest Lyon Co. following Labor Day weekend fires

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 100 acres were scorched in northwest Lyon Co. over Labor Day weekend following two separate fires.

KVOE reports that around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, emergency crews were called to Highway 56 between Roads A and B in Lyon Co. with reports of a brush fire. Reports that smoke had started to affect drivers started to roll in about 15 minutes later.

Firefighters from Allen-Admire, Americus, Dunlap and Miller all battled the grassfire until around 6 p.m. Reports of a second fire in the 200 block of E. Second St. in Bushong started to come in. As the first fire was extinguished, crews started to attend to the second.

Around 6:30 p.m., crews said the Bushong property owner took over and extinguished the blaze as crews were again called to Highway 56 as the first blaze rekindled.

According to Allen-Admire Fire Chief Tharon Mott, the Highway 56 fire started following a controlled burn of sericea lespedeza, an invasive plant species. The wind shifted, however, and caused the fire to rage out of control. Smoke drifted across Highway 56 on several occasions, clouding the view of drivers.

Officials noted that no injuries were reported as a result of either fire. About 100 acres were scorched in the Highway 56 fire while the investigation into the Bushong fire continues.

