Topeka hosting two major sports tournaments over Labor Day weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is playing host to some big tournaments this weekend.

The USA Men’s Class-D National Softball Tournament is taking place over Labor Day weekend at Rueger Softball Complex in the capital city.

Softball teams from all over the Midwest are in Topeka competing for a chance to win a national championship.

“We brought 17 teams in from around the Midwest. Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and two from Kansas actually,” said Mike Bell, director of the Topeka Sports Area Commission. “We brought them in to compete for a national championship.”

Bell said softball will not be the only big tournament taking place in Topeka over Labor Day Weekend.

“We also have what’s called the Central States Bowling Guild that’s coming in and they have about 600 bowlers from major metropolitan areas around the Midwest.”

Bell also noted the financial impact both events will have on the City.

The Sports Commission estimated this weekend will inject about $750,000 into Topeka’s economy.

“All these folks are staying in hotels, of course. They’re eating in the restaurants here in our community and having just a lot of fun. So they do bring a great piece of economic impact over a traditionally slow period for tourism here in our city.”

But for players like Dakota Minarik, competition is what brought them to Kansas.

“Bragging rights forever. I would love to hang this over 1,000 guys’ heads. It’s gonna be great when it happens too.”

Both of those tournaments will go through Sunday, September 3.

The bowling times for Sunday are 8:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The final day of softball will begin at 9:00 a.m. Sunday and end at 7:00 p.m.

