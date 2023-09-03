Three people including teen injured in Butler County Crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log around 10:20 p.m., Saturday night three people were taken to the hospital after a traffic accident.

The accident happened at SW Ohio St. Rd & SW 62nd when a Dodge Dakota driven by Kade Garcia-Shandy, 16, of El Dorado, KS failed to slow and stop for a Chevy Tahoe, driven by Craig Dutton, 53, of Augusta, KS.

Dutton was waiting for another vehicle to turn left when Garcia-Shandy’s vehicle hit him. Everyone suffered suspected minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, including Dutton’s passenger, Sharon Dutton.

