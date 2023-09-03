Three people including teen injured in Butler County Crash

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log around 10:20 p.m., Saturday night three people...
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log around 10:20 p.m., Saturday night three people were taken to the hospital after a traffic accident.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log around 10:20 p.m., Saturday night three people were taken to the hospital after a traffic accident.

The accident happened at SW Ohio St. Rd & SW 62nd when a Dodge Dakota driven by Kade Garcia-Shandy, 16, of El Dorado, KS failed to slow and stop for a Chevy Tahoe, driven by Craig Dutton, 53, of Augusta, KS.

Dutton was waiting for another vehicle to turn left when Garcia-Shandy’s vehicle hit him. Everyone suffered suspected minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, including Dutton’s passenger, Sharon Dutton.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2,...
Two-vehicle crash leaves two people hospitalized in western Kansas
William Casey Hill, 44, of Wamego, was arrested for drug possession following a report of a...
Wamego man arrested following report of suspicious driver in Jackson County
Nikia Noelle Gasper and Levell Leman Mullens were arrested for drug possession in Jackson County.
Two residents arrested for drug possession following traffic stop in Jackson County
FILE
Events to honor Labor Day in 2023
Kansas Prep Zone Football
Catch Kansas Prep Zone updates on 13 Sports Twitter/X

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 09-03-23
dry and hot conditions continue
dry and hot conditions continue
No. 23 Kansas volleyball defeats No. 19 Marquette
No. 23 Kansas volleyball defeats No. 19 Marquette in Top 25 showdown
Wamego man arrested following report of suspicious driver in Jackson County