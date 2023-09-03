Oklahoma deputy arrested in fatal shooting of his wife, police say

Investigators allege the suspect shot his wife while the two were "engaged in a heated argument." (KOCO, OKLAHOMA CITY PD, CANADIAN CO. SHERIFF'S DEPT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A central Oklahoma deputy sheriff was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of his wife, who was a fellow deputy in the same county, Oklahoma City police say.

Cleveland County Deputy Vaughn Cannon, 41, was arrested at the scene of the early morning shooting of Jordan Cannon, 40 at their home in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Officers responding to a domestic disturbance at the couple’s home found Jordan Cannon dead about 2 a.m. and arrested Vaughn Cannon on a murder complaint, police Sgt. Gary Knight said in a statement. Investigators allege the suspect shot his wife while the two were “engaged in a heated argument.”

Cleveland County Deputy Vaughn Cannon, 41, was arrested at the scene of the early morning...
Cleveland County Deputy Vaughn Cannon, 41, was arrested at the scene of the early morning shooting of Jordan Cannon, 40, at their home in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.(Source: Canadian Co. Sheriff's Office, KOCO via CNN)

Vaughn Cannon was jailed pending formal charges.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. A sheriff’s spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said in a statement that the department is “heartbroken” by the shooting.

Investigators allege the suspect shot his wife, Cleveland County Deputy Jordan Cannon, 40,...
Investigators allege the suspect shot his wife, Cleveland County Deputy Jordan Cannon, 40, while the two were “engaged in a heated argument.”(Source: Cleveland Co. Sheriff, KOCO via CNN)

“This is something no one can begin to prepare for, we ask for your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this devastating event,” Amason wrote.

Amason said a peer support group, counselors and a chaplain have been contacted to assist the department.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Nikia Noelle Gasper and Levell Leman Mullens were arrested for drug possession in Jackson County.
Two residents arrested for drug possession following traffic stop in Jackson County
Kansas Prep Zone Football
Catch Kansas Prep Zone updates on 13 Sports Twitter/X
The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2,...
Two-vehicle crash leaves two people hospitalized in western Kansas
FILE
Motorcycle driver dies after bike flips along I-70 in Western Kansas
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) shared on their Daily News report that a man from Wamego...
Wamego man arrested for perjury, violation of protection order in Manhattan

Latest News

Investigators allege the suspect shot his wife while the two were "engaged in a heated...
Police release body cam video of arrest of former Okla. deputy accused of killing wife
Wamego man arrested following report of suspicious driver in Jackson County
Fans got things kicked off tailgating before K-State’s season opener
Patrons gather around Poppin Minis to support HHHS.
Helping Hands Humane Society hosts food trucks to raise awareness for animals in need