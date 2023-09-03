No. 23 Kansas volleyball defeats No. 19 Marquette in Top 25 showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 23 Kansas volleyball defeated No. 19 Marquette 3-1 on Saturday.

The Jayhawks drew a crowd of nearly 1,600 in Horejsi Family Arena.

Despite falling in the first set, KU was able to come back strong.

Seaman alum Camryn Turner had a team-high 41 assists, and Ayah Elnady couldn’t be stopped.

The Jayhawks will next face Wichita State on the road on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.