No. 16 K-State rolls past SEMO with ease in season opener

FILE - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA...
FILE - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State opens their season at home against Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 2.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football opened the 2023 season with a statement 45-0 win over SEMO at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday night.

The offense was rolling from the start. Will Howard launched a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Jackson to get them on the board in the first quarter.

Come the second quarter, the offense couldn’t be stopped. Howard punched in a 1-yard score himself, followed by a 37-yard touchdown pass to RJ Garcia to take a 21-0 lead.

Florida State transfer running back Treshaun Ward then found the endzone for the first time as a Wildcat, running in a 3-yard score to make it a 28-0 game.

Ward and Howard then shook things up, with the running back sending an 8-yard toss for a touchdown to Howard. The ‘Cats ended the first half up 35-0.

Chris Tennant added a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it 38-0.

Then come the fourth, true freshman out of Maize Avery Johnson ran in his first collegiate touchdown on his first collegiate drive.

The ‘Cats took it 45-0.

Up next, the Wildcats will host Troy on September 9th at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikia Noelle Gasper and Levell Leman Mullens were arrested for drug possession in Jackson County.
Two residents arrested for drug possession following traffic stop in Jackson County
Kansas Prep Zone Football
Catch Kansas Prep Zone updates on 13 Sports Twitter/X
FILE
Motorcycle driver dies after bike flips along I-70 in Western Kansas
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) shared on their Daily News report that a man from Wamego...
Wamego man arrested for perjury, violation of protection order in Manhattan
13 NEWS
Do you use closed captioning? We want your feedback!

Latest News

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) passes to running back Devin Neal for a touchdown during the...
Jayhawks take care of business without Jalon Daniels
Kansas QB Jason Bean
Missouri State vs. Kansas
SHHS's Allen Baughman
KPZ Week 1: Piper vs Shawnee Heights
KPZ Week 1: St. Marys vs. Rossville