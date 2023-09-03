No. 16 K-State rolls past SEMO with ease in season opener

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football opened the 2023 season with a statement 45-0 win over SEMO at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday night.

The offense was rolling from the start. Will Howard launched a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Jackson to get them on the board in the first quarter.

Come the second quarter, the offense couldn’t be stopped. Howard punched in a 1-yard score himself, followed by a 37-yard touchdown pass to RJ Garcia to take a 21-0 lead.

Florida State transfer running back Treshaun Ward then found the endzone for the first time as a Wildcat, running in a 3-yard score to make it a 28-0 game.

Ward and Howard then shook things up, with the running back sending an 8-yard toss for a touchdown to Howard. The ‘Cats ended the first half up 35-0.

Chris Tennant added a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it 38-0.

Then come the fourth, true freshman out of Maize Avery Johnson ran in his first collegiate touchdown on his first collegiate drive.

The ‘Cats took it 45-0.

Up next, the Wildcats will host Troy on September 9th at 11:00 a.m.

