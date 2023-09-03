Lawrence Police Department replaces equipment failure fees with vouchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Instead of fining drivers for missing taillights or broken mirrors, the Lawrence Kansas Police Department (LKPD) is giving them a voucher to make the repair costs easier.

The program started over Labor Day Weekend and is fully funded by a partnership with LKPD’s Blue Santa Charity and the microgrant organization Lights On!

The goal of Lights On! is to “stop the spiral” that failed equipment fees can cause, stating that “no one should have their life upended because of a lightbulb. We know that across many communities, a broken taillight or turn signal can trigger a chain reaction that could lead to destabilizing families.”

LKPD agrees. “We want to make it easier to comply with the law, not more difficult,” says Chief Rich Lockhart. “We recognize that when repairs haven’t been made, oftentimes, there’s a reason. Hopefully, we can also turn a traffic stop into a positive interaction with an officer and a good experience.”

Drivers who receive one of these vouchers can redeem them for a free repair at any of the participating automotive shops– Free State Auto Works, Lawrence Automotive Diagnostics Inc. and Westside 66.

So far, the program is seeing a positive public reception online.

