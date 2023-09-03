Helping Hands Humane Society hosts food trucks to raise awareness for animals in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) hosted its monthly food truck event in their parking lot on Sept. 2.

The monthly event is hosted on the first Saturday weather permitting. The shelter stayed open until 8 p.m. to allow people to adopt animals throughout the evening. According to Director of Philanthropy Grace Clinton, about 25 dogs were adopted when 13 News was at the event. 10 adoptions happen a day on average.

“It’s been a really really great night tonight um I think we’re over 25 adoptions so far today which is really big. We average about 10 a day so that’s really really exciting,” said Clinton. “We just continue to have so many dogs here so getting to create events like this that draws awareness to them and gets them into homes is really wonderful.”

The vendors at the event tonight included Poppin Squeeze, The Burger Bus, Cooking with Mike, Poppin Minis, JLG Mexi-Q, Flavor Wagon_785, Boxer Q BBQ and Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese. Kansas indie rock band Oceanside Hotels was also at the fundraiser to help support the shelter.

According to the HHHS website, last year they raised over $10,000 through “Food Truck Night”. If you missed September’s Food Truck Night, you can catch it next month and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for updates.

