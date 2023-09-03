Dry and hot conditions continue

The latest on late summer heat
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind around 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 10 mph.

Labor Day

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a south wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Near seasonal the next couple days