Dry and hot conditions continue
The latest on late summer heat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 10 mph.
Labor Day
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a south wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
