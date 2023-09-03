BMX Heartland begins track restoration

A permit issue has stalled construction in a BMX park near Shunga Creek.
By Claire Decatur
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Sept. 2, BMX Heartland was allowed to start construction after the permit issue was resolved.

Construction began in March but stopped due to Heartland’s lack of a land disturbance permit.

The permit is needed for any project disturbing over 3,000 square feet of land.

Heartland continued to restore the tracks back to ridable conditions today.

They are looking to host their first practice within the next two weeks.

“This is a team sport but very much an individual sport because it’s just you. When your up in that gate, it’s you, its what you put out to get what you want,” BMX rider Sydney Akin said. “Just having the kids out here, you see the smiles on their faces, their making friends. This track is something that some of these kids only have.”

