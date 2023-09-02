With federal student loan payments resuming, here’s what to know

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interest rates on federal student loans began accruing Friday, September 1.

And while payments won’t officially resume until next month, an expert at Washburn University said now is the best time for borrowers to evaluate the different repayment options that the federal government offers.

It’s been more than three years since many borrowers have had to make payments on their federal student loans.

As payments on those loans start back up, Dr. Alan Bearman at Washburn University said he works with current and former students so they’re aware of the different payment plans.

“I think the key when you take out a student loan, the best model is to pay very careful attention to the many different programs the federal government offers. Then come and ask for help if you need help. Because there’s a lot of people here in the financial aid office here and elsewhere who can help you.”

Many borrowers have a standard 10 year repayment plan.

But the federal government recently introduced the SAVE (Saving on a Valuable Education) which aims to lower monthly payments.

“What the Biden administration is trying to do now and has really been long-term policy at the federal government level, is try to limit the out of pocket expense students and graduates have. So students or graduates who have student loans need to pay very careful attention, sign up early, make sure they’re on the appropriate mailing list, and sign up for the right plan for them.”

Dr. Bearman said his office also works with students to make sure they can avoid taking out student loans when possible.

“We try to be very proactive, especially for Shawnee County students, we want to make sure they’re fully aware of the “Together We Thrive” project, where they can get a promise grant scholarship or a thrive scholarship that can be transformational for them. It can avoid loans altogether.”

To know where you stand and what programs might help you, start by logging into your studentaid.gov account and find your loan servicer.

Dr. Bearman said Washburn graduates have the lowest amount of student loan debt of any college in the state.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.