Wamego man arrested following report of suspicious driver in Jackson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was arrested for drug possession following a report of a suspicious driver in Jackson County.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that on Thursday, Aug. 29, they received a report about a suspicious driver in the area of 214th and R4 Rd. south of Holton. Officials said the report indicated that the driver may have struck a gate with the vehicle. A deputy quickly located the Toyota Camry and made contact with the driver.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the vehicle was William Casey Hill, 44, of Wamego. Deputies located illegal drug contraband allegedly in the possession of the driver. Hill was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony interference with law enforcement and driving while suspended. Hill was booked into and remains in the Jackson County Jail.

