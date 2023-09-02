Two-vehicle crash leaves two people hospitalized in western Kansas

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash left two people hospitalized in Trego County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, a 2022 Kia and a 2007 GMC Yukon were traveling westbound on I-70 in the driving lane at milepost 141.2 about 0.6 miles east of 380 Ave in Trego County. The GMC Yukon was towing a 2013 Ford Mustang. The 2022 Kia rear-ended the 2007 GMC Yukon’s towed vehicle.

The KHP Online Crash Log indicated the driver of the Kia, Taylor Fae Knutter, 24, of Orrick, Mo., was taken to Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. An occupant in the vehicle, Dayton Page McFee, 24, of Richmond, Mo., was also taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Additionally, the KHP Online Crash Log said the driver of the GMC, Jorge Arturo Barrios Persona, 35, of Denver, Colo., had no apparent injuries. Barrios Persona was traveling with two occupants. The first occupant, Brandon Hernandez Jimenez, 20, of Denver, Colo., had no apparent injuries. The second occupant, Omar Florez Rodriguez, 28, of Denver, Colo., had no apparent injuries. Their seatbelt status is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

