Lyons man hospitalized after vehicle rollover in Rice County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A serious injury crash left one person hospitalized after their vehicle rolled in Rice County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, a 2003 BMW 3 Series was traveling eastbound on Ave VV in Rice County. The BMW left the roadway to the west and vaulted, causing the vehicle to roll. The BMW came to rest in a pasture.

The KHP Online Crash Log indicated that the driver of the BMW, Paul Andrew Vasquez, 50, of Lyons, was taken to Wesley Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. The driver was not using a safety restraint.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.