Jayhawks take care of business without Jalon Daniels

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After trailing 10-7, Kansas scored 20 unanswered and rolled to a 48-17 win to open the season.

Jason Bean stepped in nicely for Kansas going 22-28 for 276 yards passing and two touchdowns while adding 41 rushing yards.

Devin Neal opened the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown and finished with 94 yards on the ground and 25 yards through the air and another TD. Quinten Skinner and Lawrence Arnold both went for 77 yards a piece while Luke Grimm adding the other touchdown.

Kansas will be home once again against Illinois Sept. 7.

