A hot stretch for the holiday weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A happy Labor Day weekend to all NE Kansas! Temperatures will be very hot for this final stretch of the summer season, but there are some notable differences with this heat wave compared to past ones this summer.

As we saw on Friday, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s once again this afternoon. Humidity will continue to remain at a low level with heat indices expected to match the actual recorded temperatures. Heat in the season excessive 110° will not be a part of this heat wave!

This is not to say that this heat wave won’t provide its fair share of hazards - wind gusts will start to pick up on Sunday towards 25 mph. When combined with the low humidity, this provides ample opportunity for fire weather, or conditions that could cause both man-made and naturally occurring fires to rapidly spread out of control. If you plan on completing any outdoor burning or activities that could lead to outdoor burns, the next few days will be a bit risky.

Sunday through Tuesday will feature almost the same conditions with some areas seeing locally higher or lower values. Tuesday will be the most humid of these days because showers and storms will be possible later that evening, in turn cooling us down for Wednesday/the rest of next week.

Wednesday and beyond only looks to be about a few degrees cooler though as temperatures will still be quite warm for early September standards

