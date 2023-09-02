Fans got things kicked off tailgating before K-State’s season opener

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With Kansas State’s season getting kicked off many fans were out getting ready to defend the Big 12.

Many fans were out early getting ready for the start of the season.

“I think it’s going to be awesome we got a couple of great transfers in Keagan Johnson, Treshaun Ward, I think it’s going to be a fun season hopefully to run it back,” said Zach Gustafson, K-State fan.

Fans are hoping to defend the Big 12 with the new-look conference.

“Definitely defend the Big 12 championship it was an awesome year last year but that was in the past and so we just got to make sure we can actually defend that now with all the changes in the Big 12, It really an open canvas and so we need to make sure we continue that into the future and maintain that dominance from last year,” said Dlyan Brock, K-State fan.

With it being National Tailgate Day many came from all over to get the day started.

“Just everybody out here man it’s so fun and most of us live in Kansas City and go to Chiefs games all the time and it’s kind of that same atmosphere out here it’s real fun it’s awesome out here,” said Gustafson.

Brock said tailgating means a lot to him with having family around.

“I’ve got my family here and all my friends here from college before and after and everything like that. My grandpa here as well he taught me everything I know about tailgating so that’s kind of how we have everything here today so that’s been pretty fun and really cool. There’s actually a picture in the camper of my first tailgate when I was a little kid with the little purple cup so it really means everything ‘cause that’s what it’s all about K-State’ the vessel but it’s really about the family that K-State provides,” said Brock.

