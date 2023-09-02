Dutch Bros offers fall beverages

Dutch Bros is offering fall beverages.
Dutch Bros is offering fall beverages.(PRNewswire)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dutch Bros is offering fall beverages.

Dutch Bros officials said starting Friday, Sept. 1, fall drinks are back at Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros officials indicated residents can treat themselves to the taste of fall by trying the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée, the Sweater Weather Chai, and the Pumpkin Pie Frost.

Dutch Bros officials noted all drinks will be available through Oct. 31.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikia Noelle Gasper and Levell Leman Mullens were arrested for drug possession in Jackson County.
Two residents arrested for drug possession following traffic stop in Jackson County
Kansas Prep Zone Football
Catch Kansas Prep Zone updates on 13 Sports Twitter/X
FILE
Motorcycle driver dies after bike flips along I-70 in Western Kansas
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) shared on their Daily News report that a man from Wamego...
Wamego man arrested for perjury, violation of protection order in Manhattan
13 NEWS
Do you use closed captioning? We want your feedback!

Latest News

American Legion Post 225 hosts Labor Day Weekend breakfast in Ozawkie. The breakfast continues...
American Legion Post 225 hosts Labor Day Weekend breakfast
University of Kansas researchers partnered with the State of Kansas to better understand the...
KU researchers learn about experiences of Kansans on disability services waitlist
A serious injury crash left one person hospitalized after their vehicle rolled in Rice County.
Lyons man hospitalized after vehicle rollover in Rice County
The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2,...
Two-vehicle crash leaves two people hospitalized in western Kansas