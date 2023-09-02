Dutch Bros offers fall beverages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dutch Bros is offering fall beverages.

Dutch Bros officials said starting Friday, Sept. 1, fall drinks are back at Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros officials indicated residents can treat themselves to the taste of fall by trying the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée, the Sweater Weather Chai, and the Pumpkin Pie Frost.

Dutch Bros officials noted all drinks will be available through Oct. 31.

