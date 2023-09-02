Drivers get rewarded for buckling up on the roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Kids Kansas says from Aug. 25th through Sept. 10th a safety belt awareness campaign, “Bucks for Buckles,” is being held in 39 cities across Kansas, ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

Two of those campaign events will take place in Shawnee County.

Local volunteers handed out money to drivers with all occupants buckled up ahead of the Rossville vs. St. Mary’s High School football game.

“So we’re gonna watch everybody drive in then they’re probably gonna think we’re asking for donations and then turns out if they have their seatbelts on everybody in the car is buckled, then they’ll get a dollar and if not they’ll get some information on why they should have those buckles on,” says Co-Coordinator at Safe Kids Shawnee Co., Rachel Ault.

Those caught without their seatbelts instead received educational materials about the effectiveness of seat belts and child safety seats.

“We like to just remind people crashes usually happen closest to home so even if you’re going a short distance or not driving very fast still important to have it on,” says Ault.

Volunteers say campaigns like this are important for everyone.”

In past years we’ve seen a lot of people really respond really positively to us being here. It’s always fun to get money and get recognized for doing a good job and setting a good example,” says Ault.

Officials say seat belts save more than 15,000 lives yearly and are the best defense against drunk, aggressive and distracted drivers.

