Body found at McPherson County lake
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a report of a body found at Maxwell State Lake early Saturday morning.
The sheriff’s office said this is a case of apparent drowning, and they are currently working to identify the victim.
The Canton Police Department and the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks are assisting in the investigation.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com