Body found at McPherson County lake

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a report of a body found at Maxwell State Lake early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said this is a case of apparent drowning, and they are currently working to identify the victim.

The Canton Police Department and the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks are assisting in the investigation.

