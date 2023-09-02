Body found at McPherson County lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a report of a body found at Maxwell State Lake early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said this is a case of apparent drowning, and they are currently working to identify the victim.

The Canton Police Department and the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks are assisting in the investigation.

