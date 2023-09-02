American Legion Post 225 hosts Labor Day Weekend breakfast

OZAWKIE, Kan. (WIBW) - American Legion Post 225 in Ozawkie teamed up with A.B.A.T.E of Kansas to host a Labor Day Weekend breakfast, beginning Saturday, Sep. 2. The event continues Sunday, Sep. 3 and on Labor Day, Monday, Sep. 4.

From 7 a.m.-noon, the public can show up to the American Legion Post 225 building, located at 10114 Old Town Trail in Ozawkie, and enjoy scrambled eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, pancakes, biscuits & gravy, as well as drinks like coffee, orange juice, milk and soda.

The event is open to the public for a suggested donation of $12 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-12. Kids under the age of five eat for free. The event serves as a fundraiser for the legion to raise money to support service men and women and veterans.

“We love to serve the country and our veterans,” Mickey Leflet, Secretary for the American Legion Auxiliary, said. “This income of funds helps us do that.”

