Wichita runner raises awareness for human trafficking prevention

By Claire Decatur
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tony Brown started his running journey on Sept. 1 to raise awareness to end human trafficking.

Brown even received a proclamation from Governor Laura Kelly. He will run 178 miles from Topeka to Wichita into a 5K called “Race 4 Freedom” hosted by ICTSOS.

ICTSOS is a non-profit that provides sex trafficking prevention education for kids in schools and advocacy and support for adult survivors.

“Anybody can get hooked up in trafficking, and if it happened to somebody I know of my family, I would want somebody like ICTSOS to be there to help,” Brown said.

This is Brown’s third year running for ICTSOS. However, he’s been running for a variety of charities since 1988.

“He’s one of our biggest supporters, one of our biggest cheerleaders. He gets the word out to the community about the work that we’re doing,” Executive Director of ICTSOS Jennifer White said. “Through the running events, it really draws attention to the work that we’re doing and raises funds.”

Find out more about ICTSOS at ICTSOS.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents evicted from Topeka’s Travelers Inn
Residents evicted from Topeka’s Travelers Inn
FILE
Motorcycle driver dies after bike flips along I-70 in Western Kansas
A new bike lane as been added to Quincy Street.
Drivers warned of tickets if downtown Topeka parking change disregarded
Jose J. Arteaga
TPD arrests Shunga trail assault suspect
FILE - Fentanyl
Man found hiding in basement after missing fentanyl death court appearance

Latest News

13 News at Six
Discussion stalls regarding USD 113 land transfers with surrounding districts
A groundbreaking was held Friday for the Secure Semiconductor plant being built by EMP Shield.
Ground broken on microchip manufacturing factory in Coffey Co.
Live at Five
Kansas closes August with total tax collections below the estimate
The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL
Live at Five
KDHE lifts blue-green algae warning at River Pond at Tuttle Creek State Park