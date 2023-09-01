Wichita runner raises awareness for human trafficking prevention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tony Brown started his running journey on Sept. 1 to raise awareness to end human trafficking.

Brown even received a proclamation from Governor Laura Kelly. He will run 178 miles from Topeka to Wichita into a 5K called “Race 4 Freedom” hosted by ICTSOS.

ICTSOS is a non-profit that provides sex trafficking prevention education for kids in schools and advocacy and support for adult survivors.

“Anybody can get hooked up in trafficking, and if it happened to somebody I know of my family, I would want somebody like ICTSOS to be there to help,” Brown said.

This is Brown’s third year running for ICTSOS. However, he’s been running for a variety of charities since 1988.

“He’s one of our biggest supporters, one of our biggest cheerleaders. He gets the word out to the community about the work that we’re doing,” Executive Director of ICTSOS Jennifer White said. “Through the running events, it really draws attention to the work that we’re doing and raises funds.”

Find out more about ICTSOS at ICTSOS.org.

