Washburn falls in season opener to No. 4 Pitt State

PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a slow start for both teams to begin, but one of the best teams in Division II picked it up in the second half to down Washburn, 34-7.

The Gorillas led 6-0 at the break after two field goals but opened the second half with a interception off Washburn QB Kellen Simoncic which eventually set up a Pitt State QB sneak by Chad Dodson Jr. to make it a 13-0 game.

The ‘Bods did score later in the third as Simoncic tossed a one-yard touchdown to D.J. Bell trimming it to 13-7 but then the Gorillas put their foot on the gas in the fourth quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points.

Washburn will be home next week to face Missouri Southern.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.