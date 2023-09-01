Washburn falls in season opener to No. 4 Pitt State

Washburn DE Phoenix Smith sacking Pitt State QB Chad Dodson Jr.
Washburn DE Phoenix Smith sacking Pitt State QB Chad Dodson Jr.(KOAM)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a slow start for both teams to begin, but one of the best teams in Division II picked it up in the second half to down Washburn, 34-7.

The Gorillas led 6-0 at the break after two field goals but opened the second half with a interception off Washburn QB Kellen Simoncic which eventually set up a Pitt State QB sneak by Chad Dodson Jr. to make it a 13-0 game.

The ‘Bods did score later in the third as Simoncic tossed a one-yard touchdown to D.J. Bell trimming it to 13-7 but then the Gorillas put their foot on the gas in the fourth quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points.

Washburn will be home next week to face Missouri Southern.

