Wamego man arrested for perjury, violation of protection order in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man is behind bars for perjury in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) shared on their Daily News report that a man from Wamego was arrested around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

RCPD officials indicated Brady Reed, 27, of Wamego, was arrested for perjury, violation of a protection order and three counts of violation of the Offender Registration Act.

RCPD officials noted Reed remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $22,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.