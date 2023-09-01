USD 113 reports stalled boundary discussions with surrounding districts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Talks to redraw school district borders after Wetmore Academic Center’s closure have reportedly hit a snag.

USD 113 Superintendent Todd Evans said in a letter to families that the district had sent separate messages to Nemaha Central, Jackson Heights, and Vermillion Schools about transferring land following the school’s closure. The Prairie Hills Board of Education voted to close the school due to budgetary reasons last school year.

Evans says the district then received a response from a law firm representing all three districts, each of which have different positions on how to move forward.

“I am deeply disappointed that three neighboring school districts rejected an opportunity to discuss differences school district to school district and superintendent to superintendent but have instead chosen to involve outsiders in a traditionally local mater – educating children,” Evans said.

13 NEWS has reached out to those districts. None have responded yet.

The deadline for land transfer requests set by the State Board of Education is February 15.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.