US judge overturns 2019 order requiring KDHE compliance with trans birth certificate requests

KDHE
KDHE(Kansas Department of Health and Environment)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal judge’s order requiring the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to change birth certificates to reflect a person’s identified gender has been reversed.

A consent judgment was issued in U.S. District Court in 2019, ordering the agency to comply with requests by trans individuals to change the gender markers on their documents. The lawsuit was brought forward in 2018 by plaintiffs Nyla Foster, Luc Bensimon, Jessica Hicklin, C.K., and the Kansas Statewide Transgender Education Project.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach submitted a request this June to reconsider the decree in light of the recently passed Senate Bill 180 and contrary rulings for similar cases in other districts. Senate Bill 180, passed this year, legally defines male and female for governmental use as biological sexes rendered at birth.

That request was granted Thursday. Kobach called it a “well-reasoned and thorough” opinion that reflects state law.

“The Court’s opinion was well reasoned and thorough. The trans activists in this case attempted to nullify state law. The Court held that SB 180 means what it says – birth certificates in Kansas must reflect biological sex. As long as I am attorney general, the laws of Kansas will be enforced as written. The Legislature decided that birth certificates must reflect biological reality, and they were quite clear in how they wrote the law. Today’s decision is a rejection of the activists’ and Governor Kelly’s attempt to twist the English language beyond recognition. The Court has told the Governor what the law clearly means. We now expect the Governor to follow the law and cease changing birth certificates to something other than biological sex at birth.”

Kris Kobach on decision in Foster v. Stanek

Another case is ongoing involving the Kansas Dept. of Revenue and drivers’ licenses.

