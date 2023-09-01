Two residents arrested for drug possession following traffic stop in Jackson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two residents were arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, Aug. 30 on a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer for an alleged traffic infraction near 150th and Q. Rd. During the traffic stop, deputies located illegal drug contraband.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the vehicle, Nikia Noelle Gasper, 33, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, possession of hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. The passenger, Levell Leman Mullens, 29, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.