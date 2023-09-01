Two residents arrested for drug possession following traffic stop in Jackson County

Nikia Noelle Gasper and Levell Leman Mullens were arrested for drug possession in Jackson County.
Nikia Noelle Gasper and Levell Leman Mullens were arrested for drug possession in Jackson County.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two residents were arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, Aug. 30 on a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer for an alleged traffic infraction near 150th and Q. Rd. During the traffic stop, deputies located illegal drug contraband.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the vehicle, Nikia Noelle Gasper, 33, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, possession of hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. The passenger, Levell Leman Mullens, 29, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents evicted from Topeka’s Travelers Inn
Residents evicted from Topeka’s Travelers Inn
FILE
Motorcycle driver dies after bike flips along I-70 in Western Kansas
A new bike lane as been added to Quincy Street.
Drivers warned of tickets if downtown Topeka parking change disregarded
Jose J. Arteaga
TPD arrests Shunga trail assault suspect
FILE - Fentanyl
Man found hiding in basement after missing fentanyl death court appearance

Latest News

Lawrence Police are offering vouchers instead of tickets for defective equipment on vehicles.
Lawrence Police offer vouchers instead of tickets for defective equipment
Two teachers received leased vehicles from Lewis Toyota of Topeka.
Two local teachers receive leased cars from Lewis Toyota of Topeka
Two local teachers receive leased cars from Lewis Toyota of Topeka
Two local teachers receive leased cars from Lewis Toyota of Topeka
Washburn University wants to instill confidence in its first-generation students with First...
New program instills confidence in first-generation students at Washburn University