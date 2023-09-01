Two local teachers receive leased cars from Lewis Toyota of Topeka

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local teachers received leased vehicles from Lewis Toyota of Topeka.

The two teachers were randomly selected by Lewis Toyota to receive their new cars on Friday, Sept. 1. The teachers won the new cars in a raffle at random during the Topeka Public Schools’ convocation on Aug. 2.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 officials said the teachers who received the new cars were Duke Palmer, a long-time Topeka Public Schools educator who serves as the Dean of Students at Ross Elementary Signature Music School, and Barbie Atkins, who has served as the art teacher at Robinson Middle School for over a decade.

For one year, the two teachers will be able to drive their new car from Lewis Toyota and they only have to pay for gas and insurance on the vehicle.

Lewis Toyota of Topeka officials said this is a new program they are starting as they partner with the district to help lessen the burden for a few lucky teachers while recognizing them for their hard work and dedication to their students.

”Any little thing we can do to try to give back to the people that are setting up our future,” said Mike Surey, General Manager of Lewis Toyota of Topeka. “The kids in the community are probably one of the biggest assets that we need to take care of and these folks — they do not get the recognition that they always deserve and we just wanted to do our part.”

Dr. Tiffany Anderson and her team were in attendance, along with Brad Lewis, Rob Iglinski, Assistant General Manager Toyota of KC Region, and Mike Surey, General Manager Toyota of Topeka.

