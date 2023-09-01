Travelers prepare for the Labor Day weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are still traveling for their Labor Day weekend plans despite the traffic and increase in gas prices.

Many hit the road on Friday, which AAA said is a very busy traffic time.

“Right now, even with the price of gas the way it is, we’re still expecting more people out on the road this year than last. It’s not deterring people from getting out.”

Families still want to get out and have fun, but they also want to stay safe.

Traveler and mother, Kim Hatch, said it is important to stay patient and take breaks — no matter how long or show the drive is.

“It’s good to reconnect as a family. Sometimes we get really busy different things like school and work, so just a weekend away can kind of help reconnect. Just don’t be in a rush. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re trying to go so that you stay safe. We’re just letting ourselves have the whole day to go a two hour drive.”

Families told 13 NEWS the most important thing is getting to your destination safely.

Sales Associate for AAA, Scott Martin, said if you are going to partake in alcohol at a party this weekend, have a plan and do not get behind the wheel.

“Make plans to be patient and leave in plenty of time to get where you need to go, don’t be out speeding. Watch out for the other folks around you. If you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road, please pull over, it is the law and leave the cell phone laying in the seat or under the seat so it’s not distracting you while you’re driving.”

AAA expects the busiest times on the highway to be Friday evening and all day Monday.

