Temperatures ramping up this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a bit of a respite from the heat over the past week and a half, temperatures look to return near the triple digits this Labor Day weekend.

A large, blocking, ridge will be building over the Midwest this morning, providing a good chance for high temperatures to continue increasing. This will set the stage for our weather pattern over the next four to five days with much of this heat keeping us dry and above early September temperature averages for this period.

Friday will be the last day below the middle 90s for much of NE Kansas. Highs today are in the lower to middle 90s for much of the area, with some of our western communities, per usual, possibly seeing those digits reach a little bit higher.

Saturday through Tuesday we’ll see the highest of these temperatures enter the region with the potential for some of us to reach the triple digits or even a little bit above the century mark. Tuesday night should bring a cold front through the region giving us ample opportunity for showers and storms.

Luckily, this heat wave will not be nearly as prolonged or intense as what we saw just a few weeks ago. One big difference will be the lack of humidity dry - conditions are expected throughout the next week at least and this will keep humidity levels at a comfortable point.

Another difference will also be winds out of the south. During the last heat wave, we only had about one or two days with strong gusty winds during this period of heat we expect every day to contain strong wind gusts in exceeding of 25 miles per hour. While this helps keep our humidity levels low, this will also substantially increase the risk for fire weather - conditions that could lead to fires, both man-made or natural, spreading very quickly.

While fire weather risk is fairly common throughout NE Kansas in the late summer months, the timing of this forecast during the Labor Day holiday weekend prompts some extra concern/awareness. Enjoy the holiday weekend!

