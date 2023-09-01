Sunrise Theatre explores addiction, PTSD in “Water by the Spoonful”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pulitzer Prize-winning play about the struggles of returning from war and overcoming addiction is coming to the stage in NOTO.

Sunrise Theatre Company opens “Water by the Spoonful” next week. Director Jim Ramos and actor Devan Garcia visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the production.

Both say the script has many unique elements that make it powerful to bring to life. While they agree the themes are heavy, at the end, they believe people will understand their is hope.

Sunrise Theatre Company’s production of “Water by the Spoonful” runs 7 p.m. Sept. 8-9 and 15-16, and 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at ArtsConnect, 909 N. Kansas Ave.

Tickets are $10 and are limited. Get them in advance at sunrisetheatrecompany.com or at the door.

