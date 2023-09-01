Students and faculty at Manhattan High School adjust to being in the same building

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The new school year has brought changes for students and staff at Manhattan High School.

Manhattan High School is back under one roof for the first time in decades.

“It’s been a great start for Manhattan High School. We’ve had some early challenges with traffic patterns around the building and the beginning of school parent drop off and bus drop off and student parking and then at pickup but over the past 2 weeks it keeps getting better and faster and more efficient everybody’s finding out how to do that as fast as possible,” said Michael Dorst, principal at Manhattan High School.

The biggest challenge with this change is traffic and parking.

“Our student population continues to grow we’re about a little over 2000 right now, I think the official count this morning was 2,020 and we have more staff because we have the staff from the east and west campus from last year combined so parking spots are limited but we do have a plan to add 80 more spots to our South Oak Street parking lot hopefully that will go under construction very soon and be able to provide more parking for our great kids here at Manhattan High,” said Dorst.

But the benefits of each department being closer together outweigh the negatives.

“Majority of our departments are grouped together now, our math department is in the same range or same area of our building there spread out a little bit but the departments are grouped within the building so we’re grouping our departments together and you can see that collaboration, the official collaboration time but also the unofficial collaboration time between passing periods, when you see our teachers out in the hall engaging each other and engaging the students as they come into their classroom,” said Dorst.

School leaders said the change makes operations a lot easier.

“We have a lot of kids here but it’s been better. When we had the 2 campuses we were shuttling students back and forth and the loss of instructional time was just taking a sting on the kids who had to leave sometimes early or they were arriving late to class back at east or back at west and that’s 10 minutes, 10 minutes that a teacher had to prolong their lesson to get into the mead and the rigor of their lesson and we don’t have that now,” said Dorst.

Dorst mentioned it’s a blessing to be the principal at Manhattan High School in a great building surrounded by great people and community. Manhattan High School was also ranked 10th in the state for the US News and World Report rankings of best high schools.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.