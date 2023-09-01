Stock Market Game marks 20 years, teaches students about financial literacy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 2023 marks the 20th year that the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner, a division of the Kansas Insurance Department, and the Kansas Council on Economic Education (KCEE) have partnered to bring the Stock Market Game to Kansas students.

Kansas Insurance Department officials said as students across Kansas return to school, they will learn valuable skills to prepare them for the future. One of those skills is financial literacy. Programs like the Stock Market Game give students the opportunity to learn about important investing principles.

“The Stock Market Game is a great program for students to learn the fundamentals of capital markets in a fun and engaging way,” said Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt. “The Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner is proud to partner with the KCEE to bring this innovative program to classrooms across Kansas.”

Officials with the Kansas Insurance Department indicated that for the 2022-2023 academic year, over 2,400 teams totaling about 8,500 students from 159 schools participated in the game. In addition to learning the fundamentals of investigating, students who participate in the Stock Market Game increase their performance in math, economics, and language arts while learning team-building skills. The Kansas Insurance Department provides a grant to KCEE to fund and administer the game.

Staff at the Kansas Insurance Department said the Stock Market Game is an activity of the SIFMA Foundation, which is committed to creating a more equal society by educating young people about the importance of personal finance. The Stock Market Game started at Buffalo State College’s Center for Economic Education in 1976. In 1977, Kansas became the second state to adopt the program. Since 2000, the KCEE has administered the game in Kansas, and since 2003, the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner a proud supporter.

“KCEE is proud to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its partnership with the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner,” said Charlene Nichols, the Executive Director of KCEE. “This support has allowed thousands of Kansas students to improve their understanding of investing and the real-world decision-making process it requires.”

Kansas Insurance Department noted teachers can register for or learn more about the Stock Market Game at www.stockmarketgame.org. For more financial literacy and investing resources from the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner and the Kansas Insurance Department visit SmartInvestKS.com. Learn more about the Kansas Council for Economic Education and its programs for Kansas students and teachers at kcee.wichita.edu

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.