Resurfacing project to begin on K-237 in Jefferson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A resurfacing project will begin on K-237 in Jefferson County.

Kansas Department of Transportation officials said mill and overlay work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 6 on K-237 in Jefferson County, depending on conditions. The KDOT project covers about 4 miles from U.S. 24 to the end of the route at Perry State Park.

KDOT officials indicated the roadway will be reduced to one lane when work is taking place and traffic will be diverted by a pilot car and flaggers. A 10-foot width restriction will also be in place. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

According to KDOT officials, work will occur during daylight hours Monday through Friday, and Saturdays as needed. The project is expected to be completed by late November.

KDOT officials said Bettis Asphalt & Construction, of Topeka, is the contractor on the $1 million project.

KDOT urges drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through the highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects in Kansas, visit KanDrive or call 5-1-1.

