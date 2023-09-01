PepperJax Grill to move across the street with new drive-thru in Topeka

PepperJax Grill is finishing construction on a new building to move across the street and open...
PepperJax Grill is finishing construction on a new building to move across the street and open a new drive-thru located at 2027 SW Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - PepperJax Grill is finishing construction on a new building to move across the street and open a new drive-thru located at 2027 SW Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan.

PepperJax Grill officials said the Topeka location will wave goodbye to its old building and begin a new chapter across the street. The building will be equipped with a convenient drive-thru.

According to PepperJax Grill officials, the innovation of the drive-thru will be a game changer for those who are short on time. Whether they are on a lunch break, running errands or want to enjoy a meal in the comfort of their car, the drive-thru option has them covered.

PepperJax Grill officials indicated in addition to the Topeka location’s drive-thru, the interior of the new PepperJax Grill location is a blend of modern design and the restaurant’s classic charm. Additionally, the spacious seating area is designed for comfort and camaraderie. This makes it an ideal spot for enjoying favorite meals with friends and family.

“We are so excited to open our new PepperJax in Topeka and want to give back to the community that has supported us for many years in our old location. Thank you Topeka PepperJax fans.” CEO, Brett Weis.

PepperJax Grill officials said the store will be donating 10% of its sales to Cornerstones of Care during opening weekend (September 8 - 10). They would like to encourage residents to stop by during this time.

PepperJax Grill officials also indicated that they are hiring. If you or someone you know is interested, apply here.

Follow PepperJax Grill on social media to be the first to know about promotions and discounts.

