New program instills confidence in first-generation students at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University wants to instill confidence in its first-generation students with First Generation Friday’s.

College can be challenging, especially for first-generation students lacking a support system at home to help them navigate it.

“My parents really have never seen what I’m doing,” says Antonio Martinez, first-gen student and student body president at Washburn University. “They don’t understand the type of work I’m doing here at the university, including like, knowing what homework looks like, knowing what go into a class looks like, and what kind of time commitment that can be for a student.”

The unfamiliarity can make it hard to find a sense of belonging in their new environment. JuliAnn Mazacheck, president of Washburn University, says these students often question themselves.

“When you’re a first generation student, you also sometimes feel that imposter syndrome like should I really be here?” she says. “Is this really for me? Am I good enough? Am I smart enough? And I would like to talk about that and how you how those might be normal feelings.”

Now, Washburn is trying to change that with the introduction of First Generation Friday’s.

One Friday a month, university professionals share their own experiences navigating college life as first-gen students.

Jenny Lieurance, first generation specialist at Washburn, says it can be comforting for students to know they aren’t alone in their thoughts and feelings.

“I think just sharing to a student of hey, I was in your shoes, too,” she says. “I was trying to figure out friends, I was trying to figure out what the FAFSA is. I was trying to do all these things. You get helps realize that like, Okay, I don’t have to have all together, right?”

Antonio Martinez says the resources Washburn offers first-gen students are beneficial to their success.

“So doing things like that really helped us out as a first gen student, knowing that those resources are there for you.”

President Mazacheck was the first speaker of the series, sharing her own experience as a first-generation student.

