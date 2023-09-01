Lawrence woman sentenced after fatally striking pedestrian with vehicle in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman has been sentenced to 41 months after fatally striking a person with her vehicle in 2021.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday, Sept. 1 that Kodi R. Crane, 41, of Lawrence, was sentenced to 41 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for fatally striking a pedestrian with her vehicle on Aug. 4, 2021.

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Judge Amy Hanley sentenced Crane, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in July. The State of Kansas was represented by Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald and the matter was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

“Tragic occurrences such as these are entirely avoidable,” Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald said. “We hope the family of the victim feel some measure of closure. Keeping the streets safe of our community is taken very seriously by the District Attorney’s Office.”

Douglas County District Attorney Office officials indicated the conviction stems from an incident that occurred shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of 15th Street and Haskell Ave. when Crane struck a 50-year-old Lawrence woman who died from her injuries.

“I am very grateful for Mr. Greenwald’s work in this case,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said.

