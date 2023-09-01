Lawrence Police offer vouchers instead of tickets for defective equipment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are offering vouchers instead of tickets for defective equipment on vehicles.

Lawrence Kansas Police Department officials said drivers in Lawrence who get pulled over for defective equipment like broken headlights, taillights, or defective turn signals, could end up with a voucher to get it fixed rather than a ticket.

The Lawrence Police Department officials, with the help of LKPD’s Blue Santa Charity, has partnered with the Lights on! program.

Lawrence Kansas Police Department officials said Lights On! teams up with law enforcement agencies nationwide to provide vouchers to individuals who are stopped for these types of equipment violations. The voucher has an individual serial number and a place for the officer to fill in the vehicle’s license plate and the date.

LKPD officials said the voucher can then be taken to one of three participating auto repair shops to get the defective equipment repaired at no cost to the vehicle’s owner. Our current partners are Free State Auto Works, Lawrence Automotive Diagnostics Inc. and Westside 66. The shops are named on each voucher and the vouchers are good for two weeks.

“We want to make it easier to comply with the law, not more difficult,” says Chief Rich Lockhart, “We also hope it changes the tone of these stops to one where officers get to meet members of the community and they get to meet us – a positive interaction.”

LKPD officials indicated it’s officers’ discretion when to give out vouchers, with the hope that most go to those who need them.

“We recognize that when repairs haven’t been made to a vehicle and it’s in violation, many times there’s a reason for that,” says Lockhart. “This is an attempt to help mitigate that for lower-income drivers, rather than punish those who are already stressed.”

LKPD officials noted the Lights On! program is free to LKPD. The program is funded by Blue Santa and Microgrants, the Light’s On! non-profit parent company. Microgrant’s mission is to give a boost to motivated people on their journey to economic self-sufficiency.

