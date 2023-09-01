KPZ Preview: Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Prep Zone kicks off on Friday night and the Blue Jays wrap up our previews.

Head coach Randall Zimmerman says they lacked leadership at times last year but that’s vastly changed in practice so far and they’re more consistent too. Zimmerman says the attention to detail has grown and the potential this group has is something that excites him.

The Blue Jays finished 7-3 last season with a regional round exit to Wichita Northwest. That loss lit a fire under the team because they know they can make it further in the playoffs.

The team says they have speed and they know they have to execute their roles at a high level and not make excuses. Now it’s time to showcase a different Blue Jay team.

<”He’s (Zimmerman) just saying, assignment sound, focus on what we have to do and not try to make tackles but go make plays,” Senior Michael Boganowski said.

“Having those young guys step up and all of a sudden, they’re the starter, that’s good for the team, that shows the young guys that it doesn’t matter the grade you’re in, if you’re the guy, you’re the guy,” Senior Cooper Bogenhagen said.

“Just having one unit and everybody being on the same level and competing against each other for iron to sharpen iron,” Senior Brock Bazon said.

“Hopefully we’ve done enough that we can give Hays a good contest on Friday night but first and foremost we’re hoping we’re giving our kids enough that they’re growing up as young people and they are and I’m very proud of them,” Zimmerman said.

Junction City will host Hays Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.