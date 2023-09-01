KPZ Pregame Week One: Holton vs. Nemaha Central

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2A State Champs and 3A runners up are kicking off the season in Seneca on Friday.

The game will be the week one Kansas Prep Zone Game of the Week.

“It’s gonna be a big test. Holton, they’re gonna ground and pound against us, and we’re about to be ready,” said Nemaha Central quarterback Jonah Deters.

The Thunders’ outlook on the 2023 season is clear, they need to create a new identity if they want to win back-to-back state titles.

“That was last year, this is this year. Anything that happened last year, that’s not this team,” said Thunder lineman Holden Bass.

They lost some talent, but boast a speedy defense and four returning offensive linemen. They know it’s not easy to top an undefeated season.

“It’s obviously a once in a lifetime feeling, but obviously that year’s in the past,” said head coach Michael Glatczak. “These seniors have done a really good job these first two weeks, and the coaches have been awesome about it also.”

Holton will definitely be looking to start the year on the right foot, and eventually get back to the state title game.

“Obviously we didn’t get what we wanted, without winning the state championship. So we want to work harder,” said Holton senior Eli Hallauer. “We lost a lot of great players but I think we have a really hard working group here.”

“Nobody really believed in us last year, and we made it pretty far. So I think that kinda inspired us,” Holton senior Abbott Hundley said.

The Wildcats are also looking to dish out some revenge. Nemaha Central handed Holton its only loss of the regular season last year, 35-28 in week one.

“We made some changes on our offensive and defensive line after the game last year. And we may have to make some changes this year, what they take advantage of,” said head coach Brooks Barta.

The Wildcats have lost 100% of their production from that 2022 roster, but they’re 100% dialed in on writing their own identity in 2023.

“Well we’ve gotta get more intelligent and smarter, and we’ve gotta avoid mistakes,” Coach Barta said. “And I think both teams are in that camp, they’ve got a lot of new skill kids too. So mistakes are gonna make a big difference in this game.”

Seeing a pattern? Two teams looking to put last year in the rear view mirror, and it all starts against each other on Friday night.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on September 1st. Catch the highlights on Kansas Prep Zone during the 10:00 p.m. news.

