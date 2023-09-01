Kansas granted extension to file for major federal disaster declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was granted an extension to file for a major federal disaster declaration.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management officials said that in an Aug. 18 letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Governor Laura Kelly requested an extension to Sept. 15, 2023, to submit the request. The request was made because the state has been affected by several successive rounds of severe storms accompanied by torrential rains which caused flash flooding, flooding, tornadoes, high winds, large hail and lightning. In her letter, Governor Kelly noted that the state is currently managing four open FEMA-declared disasters.

“We are grateful for this extension to file our request,” said Governor Kelly. “The additional time will allow personnel from the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, National Weather Service, and FEMA to gather all the necessary information to corroborate the incident period and the damages caused by the storms.”

Kansas Division of Emergency Management officials noted the extension will allow additional time to analyze local damage reports and determine the need for joint preliminary assessments.

