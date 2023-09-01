Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board awards $6M to fight addiction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Fights Addition Grant Review Board awarded $6 million to 33 applicants in support of substance abuse and addiction services.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced money recovered by the Attorney General’s office through opioid settlements funds the grants, which are available to eligible agencies, entities and nonprofit organizations.

“These grants go to organizations working to abate the crisis across the state, working to help treat individuals with opioid and substance-use disorders, help develop communities of recovery, reduce the harm of the crisis, and ensure people seeking treatment are able to connect with providers offering care,” Assistant Attorney General Christopher Teters said.

Kansas Attorney General Kobach said the Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board received so many quality treatment applications that they board moved to double the total amount of funding to more than $6 million from the original ceiling of $3 million. This allowed the board to fund 35 applications instead of only 17.

The board approved grants to the following organizations:

The Mirror, Inc. - $187,397.00

Church of the Resurrection - $199,946.00

Kansas Department of Corrections - $200,000.00

31st Judicial District Drug Court - $200,000.00

Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc. - $199,293.00

DCCCA - $200,000.00

Friends of Recovery Association - $200,000.00

Lorraine’s House - $57,000.00

New Chance Inc. - $197,980.00

The University of Kansas Health System - $200,000.00

Cornerstones of Care - $105,831.00

Heartland Community Health Center - $200,000.00

Crawford County MHC - $200,000.00

High Point Advocacy & Resource Center, Inc. - $200,000.00

Hunter Health Clinic Inc. - $199,170.61

The Mirror, Inc. - $48,785.00

Riley County Community Corrections - $200,000.00

Unified Government Public Health Department - $200,000.00

High Plains MHC - $87,819.00

Valeo Behavioral Health Care - $200,000.00

Valley Hope Association - $182,577.00

Mental Health Association of South Central - $150,621.00

Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center - $200,000.00

The Center for Counseling & Consultation - $177,375.00

Community Health Center of Southeast KS - $200,000.00

Kanza Mental Health & Guidance Center - $200,000.00

Third Judicial District of Kansas - $200,000.00

DCCCA - $200,000.00

CKF Addiction Treatment - $200,000.00

Saint Francis Community & Residential Services - $200,000.00

Substance Abuse Center of Kansas - $200,000.00

Heartland RADAC - $30,000.00

The Cedar House Foundation - $25,000.00

Empower House Ministries - $200,000.00

New Beginnings Inc. - $95,000.00

The Office of the Kansas Attorney General officials said combatting the fentanyl crisis is a priority for the Kobach administration. The Attorney General launched a public service announcement campaign warning Kansans about the dangers posed by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. In July, Kobach announced the creation of a Joint Fentanyl Impact Team, a coalition tasked with identifying and breaking up fentanyl distribution operations in the Sunflower state.

According to estimates, the Office of the Kansas Attorney General officials indicated more than 107,000 people died from a drug overdose in the U.S. in 2021. Of those, 75% involved opioids. Kansas isn’t immune to the crisis. In 2019, Kansas reported 393 deaths. In 2020, the state reported 477 overdose deaths, and in 2021 - the most recent year for which statistics are available - Kansas reported 678 deaths.

Officials with the Office of the Kansas Attorney General noted Kansas has reached multiple settlements with major pharmaceutical companies, distributors and related firms as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to bring accountability to those that fueled the opioid-addiction crisis and to provide funds to support addiction services. Kansas has secured more than $340 million in settlements to be paid to the state over the next 18 years.

The Office of the Kansas Attorney General officials said the Kansas Legislature enacted the Kansas Fights Addiction Act in 2021, authorizing the creation of the KFA board. Sunflower Foundation, a statewide health philanthropy based in Topeka, serves as the administrator for the KFA grant program.

The Office of the Kansas Attorney General officials indicated eligibility is limited to state agencies, local and county governments, and nonprofit organizations that provide services in Kansas for the purpose of preventing, reducing, treating, or otherwise abating or remediating substance abuse or addiction. To be eligible, applicants also must release all legal claims arising from covered conduct against each defendant named in the opioid settlement agreements.

The Office of the Kansas Attorney General officials noted to learn more about the KFA board and the opioid settlements HERE.

