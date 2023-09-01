I-70 lanes to be reduced throughout September installation project in Topeka

The Kansas Dept. of Transportation says the contractor will begin placing traffic control...
The Kansas Dept. of Transportation says the contractor will begin placing traffic control Tuesday on both lanes of the interstate between SW Wanamaker and SW 6th St.(KDOT)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An installation project will reduce traffic along I-70 in Topeka starting next week.

The Kansas Dept. of Transportation says the contractor will begin placing traffic control Tuesday on inside lanes in both directions between SW Wanamaker and SW 6th St. Crews will be installing electronic message boards in the median area.

KDOT says the board is part of its Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), an effort to increase mobility and driver safety through the instant transmission of real-time information to travelers.

The installation is expected to take about one month. On and off ramps will remain open throughout the project. KDOT encourages all drivers to stay alert and follow all work signs placed in the area.

