Ground broken on microchip manufacturing factory in Coffey Co.

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction on a microchip manufacturing factory near Burlington, Kansas, is officially underway.

A groundbreaking was held Friday for the Secure Semiconductor Manufacturing plant being built to supply semiconductor components to EMP Shield. It’s part of the federal CHIPS Act legislation driving chip production in the U.S.

The Governor’s Office says the $1.9 billion plant will contribute to the country’s microchip production and Kansas’ economic growth, including the creation of 1,200 jobs in the region. Sen. Jerry Moran spoke at the groundbreaking about the benefits in Kansas and the entire country.

EMP Shield also has a partnership worked out with Flint Hills Technical College to provide training necessary for employees, according to the Emporia Gazette.

