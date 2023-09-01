Ground broken on microchip manufacturing factory in Coffey Co.

A groundbreaking was held Friday for the Secure Semiconductor plant being built by EMP Shield.
A groundbreaking was held Friday for the Secure Semiconductor plant being built by EMP Shield.(Ryann Brooks/Emporia Gazette)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction on a microchip manufacturing factory near Burlington, Kansas, is officially underway.

A groundbreaking was held Friday for the Secure Semiconductor Manufacturing plant being built to supply semiconductor components to EMP Shield. It’s part of the federal CHIPS Act legislation driving chip production in the U.S.

The Governor’s Office says the $1.9 billion plant will contribute to the country’s microchip production and Kansas’ economic growth, including the creation of 1,200 jobs in the region. Sen. Jerry Moran spoke at the groundbreaking about the benefits in Kansas and the entire country.

EMP Shield also has a partnership worked out with Flint Hills Technical College to provide training necessary for employees, according to the Emporia Gazette.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents evicted from Topeka’s Travelers Inn
Residents evicted from Topeka’s Travelers Inn
FILE
Motorcycle driver dies after bike flips along I-70 in Western Kansas
A new bike lane as been added to Quincy Street.
Drivers warned of tickets if downtown Topeka parking change disregarded
Jose J. Arteaga
TPD arrests Shunga trail assault suspect
FILE - Fentanyl
Man found hiding in basement after missing fentanyl death court appearance

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL
Live at Five
Resurfacing project to begin on K-237 in Jefferson County
Runner starts his journey at the capital in Topeka and heads to Wichita to raise awareness.
Wichita runner raises awareness for human trafficking prevention
Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez today announced that Kodi R. Crane, 41, of...
Lawrence woman sentenced after fatally striking pedestrian with vehicle in 2021
Zaida had a 'ruff' patch, arriving at Helping Hands Humane Society severely emaciated. Now,...
After “ruff” patch, Zaida is ready for fur-ever home thanks to Helping Hands