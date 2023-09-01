Executive Director of SOS, Inc. announces retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Executive Director of SOS, Inc. announced her retirement from the organization in March 2024.

SOS, Inc. officials said they will be saying farewell to Executive Director Connie Cahoone who announced her retirement for the end of March 2024. Since her arrival in 2012, Cahoone has led the organization through considerable growth and development and has greatly increased the organization’s presence in local communities.

“Connie continues to provide outstanding service to SOS and the Emporia community as Executive Director,” said SOS Board of Directors President Rochelle Rowley. “Her strategic leadership resulted in a successful capital campaign allowing SOS to bring all programs under one roof to better serve the community. Her skills helped SOS grow and become more stable as well as more adaptable to the needs of those they serve.”

“Connie has been instrumental in growing SOS during her tenure as Executive Director,” said SOS Board of Directors member Tyler Curtis. “From leading a capital campaign to consolidate locations and better serve clients with financial stability through increasing funding and growing staff, SOS is a better organization because of Connie’s leadership and dedication to its mission.”

In the years that Cahoone has been the Executive Director, SOS, Inc. officials said she spearheaded the growth of community partnerships, special events and key victim services offered by SOS. Cahoone was instrumental in the development of Hope-A-Palooza, an annual fundraising gala designed to increase public awareness of SOS’ mission. She helped initiate the highly successful SOS Strong and Heroes for Hope campaigns and expanded the SOS Holiday Drive to connect more donors with families in need. Cahoone personally presided over every aspect of the Stronger Together Capital Campaign to facilitate the purchase and extensive renovation of the agency’s current headquarters, the SOS Community Advocacy and Outreach Complex, allowing for the consolidation of all four programs into a more accessible yet secure location.

SOS, Inc. officials said they began in 1976 as an outgrowth of the Emporia Chapter of the National Organization for Women formed from the social justice movement of the 1960s and ‘70s. A steering committee made up of representatives from various helping professions met to formalize Sexual Offense Services and coordinate efforts to serve rape victims. SOS is now the only organization in Kansas to offer integrated crisis, child and educational services in Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris and Osage counties.

