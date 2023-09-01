Electronic message board installation to reduce area of I-70 in Topeka

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT will install an electronic message board, which will reduce an area of I-70 in Topeka, Kan.

Kansas Department of Transportation officials said a project that will upgrade the KDOT’s Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) at various locations throughout the state will reduce an area of I-70 in Topeka starting Sept. 5.

According to KDOT officials, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the contractor will begin placing traffic control on eastbound and westbound I-70 between SW Wanamaker Rd. and the SW 6th Ave. bridge. The inside left lane of both directions will be closed while an electronic message board is installed in the median area. On- and off-ramps will remain open.

KDOT officials indicated work should be completed by early October, conditions permitting.

According to officials with KDOT, ITS is the application of traffic sensors, dynamic message boards, closed circuit cameras, and other technology that communicates real-time traveler information in order to increase mobility and safety for motorists who use the transportation system.

KDOT officials noted Phillips Southern Electric Co., of Wichita, is the prime contractor on the statewide $4.2 million project.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

