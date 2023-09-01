Early registration deadline approaching for Race Against Breast Cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The start of September means we’re getting closer to the annual Race Against Breast Cancer 5K run/walk.

The early registration deadline is coming up Sept. 9.

RABC board members Shelby Moe with University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus and Connie Wagers with Stormont Vail visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how everyone can get involved.

Race Against Breast Cancer raises money to provide free or low-cost mammograms to people in Shawnee and surrounding counties. Both Shelby and Connie agree early detection is key to successful treatment, and cost should not be an obstacle to achieving that.

Connie and Shelby say people don’t have to walk or run to support the event. They also are selling chances to win a handmade quilt and a photo session package. They’re also welcome to cheer on runners and take part in a silent auction the day of the event.

The 32nd Annual 5K Fundraiser is Oct. 7, 2023 at Reynolds Lodge at Lake Shawnee. Registration fees will increase after Sept. 9. For information or to register, visit RABCTopeka.org.

