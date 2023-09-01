Catch Kansas Prep Zone updates on 13 Sports Twitter/X

Kansas Prep Zone Football
Kansas Prep Zone Football(MGN)
By Vince Lovergine
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High school football is kicking off in the state of Kansas.

As our sports team works to retrieve our Kansas Prep Zone Twitter/X account, follow along to the WIBW Sports account for scores, updates and highlights!

Also, each week, 13 Sports will have “KPZ Pregame” to preview our game of the week each week that will air on Thursday to hear from players and coaches. You can find our first segment here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents evicted from Topeka’s Travelers Inn
Residents evicted from Topeka’s Travelers Inn
FILE
Motorcycle driver dies after bike flips along I-70 in Western Kansas
A new bike lane as been added to Quincy Street.
Drivers warned of tickets if downtown Topeka parking change disregarded
Jose J. Arteaga
TPD arrests Shunga trail assault suspect
FILE - Fentanyl
Man found hiding in basement after missing fentanyl death court appearance

Latest News

Packers Hall of Famer Jordy Nelson
K-State alum Jordy Nelson inducted into Packers HOF
Pitt State's Jack Barkley sacks Washburn QB Kellen Simoncic
Washburn falls in season opener to No. 4 Pitt State
Emporia State WR Tyler Kahmann
Braden Gleason’s monster night propels Hornets to big win (NEW)
KPZ Pregame Game of the Week: Holton vs. Nemaha Central