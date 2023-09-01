Braden Gleason’s monster night propels Hornets to big win

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sixth year quarterback did it all for Emporia State in their regular season home opener, downing Lincoln, 56-10.

Gleason started it with a six-yard pass to Tyler Kahmann for a 7-0 lead but the Blue Tigers responded back with a Xzaiver Vaughn 85-yard rushing score to knot it up at seven but then ESU exploded.

Gleason and Kahmann scored once again in the first making it 14-7, then added another in the second quarter, this time a 15-yard strike, and Gleason followed that with a three-yard score heading into halftime 28-7.

That duo did it four times Thursday night where Gleason ended the night 42-of-49 for 442 yards, 22 rush yards and six total touchdowns. Kahmann had nine catches 107 yards and those four touchdowns.

Jaylen Varner had himself a nice game too with ten catches and 106 yards along with Trendon Collins racking up 99 yards.

Chase Ricke came into the game and thre for 99 yards and threw for two touchdowns in that offensive explosion.

The Hornets begin a mini two-game road trip, first starting with Northwest Missouri State Sept. 7.

