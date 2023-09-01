After “ruff” patch, Zaida is ready for fur-ever home thanks to Helping Hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sweet girl who’s undergone a remarkable transformation showed her stuff on Eye on Northeast Kansas Friday.

Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society brought Zaida for a visit. Zaida is a five-year old female boxer mix.

Emi explained that Topeka Police Animal Control officers responding to an animal cruelty call in June found Zaida neglected, malnourished and severely emaciated. She’s now been at HHHS for 70 days, recovering and putting on weight, and she’s now ready to go to a fur-ever home.

Despite all she’s been through, Emi says Zaida has a wonderful, playful personality. She may seem a little shy at first, but quickly warms up.

Zaida and all the dogs at HHHS remain $0 to adopt. Cats also are $0 through Sept. 3, thanks to donations from Petfinder and Kia Motors.

People also can support the work of HHHS by attending their Pup-tember Food Truck Night, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. It takes place in the shelter’s parking lot at SW 21st and Belle. Their community room will be open for seating and they’ll be open for adoptions during that time as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.